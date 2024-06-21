Former Club Brugge, Westerlo and Antwerp winger returns from Greece to join Deinze

Deinze have announced the signing of winger Tuur Dierckx from Atromitis FC on a free transfer. The former Club Brugge and Antwerp winger left Belgium last summer from Westerlo to join the Greek side, but has now returned to the second tier to try and help Deinze win promotion. Dierckx played 16 games for the Greek side last season, failing to score and providing two assists.

Dierckx broke through into professional football with club Brugge, where he played 61 games and scored six goals. He had a loan spells with Kortrijk before joining Antwerp in the summer of 2016. He only spent one season with the club before joining Waasland-Beveren in the summer of 2017. After 47 games for Beveren he moved to Westerlo, spending three seasons with the club. He helped them win promotion to the Pro League, playing 64 games for the club and scoring 12 goals.

Deinze will be hoping that the 29-year-old can help them win promotion from the Challenger Pro League during the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson