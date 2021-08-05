Former clinic, health department building going down

Aug. 5—A longtime landmark building in the city of McAlester is going down, falling to time and vandals.

The two-storied brick building that stood for decades at 620 S. Third St. first housed the McAlester Clinic beginning in the mid-1930s, then later served as the longtime location for the Pittsburg County Health Department before the Health Department moved to its new site on College Avenue.

This week workers with Total Demolition Services in Oklahoma City used heavy equipment to tear the building apart and then load the debris in the back of a truck trailer so it can be hauled away.

Several drivers who were passing by slowed a bit to watch the ongoing demolition, with dust drifting across the street as another wall came tumbling down.

The building and lot are owned by Stipe Investments. Wayne Stipe said the building had been so badly damaged by vandals while empty, that he had to take it down.

"I'm getting rid of it because it was vandalized," Stipe said.

Vandals severely damaged the building over a period of several years, he said. They ripped out all the copper they could find in the building, including piping and wiring, removing it from everything ranging from air conditioning units, to elevator mechanisms, even ripping out breaker boxes in the process, said Stipe.

Stipe said the damage was so extensive, trying to repair it would have been too costly.

Generations of McAlester-area residents received medical treatment at the building when it served as the McAlester Clinic. The clinic began as a partnership between four doctors: Dr. J.A. Munn, Dr. L.S. Willour, Dr. J.F. Park and Dr. E.H. Shuller, opening its doors on March 1, 1936.

In the years following World War II, Dr. Shuller's brother, Dr. Thurman Shuller, became associated with the McAlester Clinic as well, joining the staff in 1948.

Medical services continued in the building when it later housed the health department. In more recent times prior to the health department's relocation, the building served as the site for mass influenza vaccinations in the county, with people lined up along Third Street waiting to get a shot.

Many expectant mothers received prenatal care in the building, with their infants also receiving medical services at the site after they were born.

Records at the Pittsburg County Assessor's Office show ownership of the building went from the McAlester Clinic to Health Services Building in 1983, then from Health Services Building to Stipe Investments in 2003.

"It's a real old building," Stipe noted. He said after construction of the first floor was completed in the 1930s, a second floor was added in 1948.

Stipe said by removing the dilapidated building, the lot will be available for future use.

"I'm trying to clean up McAlester," Stipe said. "Keep McAlester beautiful, they say."

