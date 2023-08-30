Former Clemson wide receiver released by the Houston Texans

Former Clemson wide receiver and NFL veteran Adam Humphries got another shot in the league but was released by the Houston Texans as they made their cuts to complete their 53-man roster.

Though he was released, The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans will likely sign him to their practice squad if he clears today. He still has good football in the tank, coming off appearing in 17 games for Washington last year, where he recorded 41 catches for 383 yards.

During his career with the Tigers, Humphries recorded 127 receptions for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns, 24 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and 69 punt returns for 476 yards and one touchdown in 1,910 snaps over 53 games (27 starts).

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire