Former Clemson wide receiver Brannon Spector announces transfer destination

A former Tiger has announced where he will be playing football next season.

Wide receiver Brannon Spector took to X (Twitter) Wednesday to announce that he has transferred to Jacksonville State to continue his college football career. His time with the Tigers has come to an end after five seasons with the program.

From 2019-2023 with the Tigers, Spector recorded 38 career catches for 372 yards, two touchdowns, and two rushes for 21 yards. This season, he recorded 4 catches for 25 over 10 games played. His brother, Baylon, was a linebacker at Clemson, and his father, Robbie, was a wide receiver.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Spector was the No.60 wide receiver and No.517 overall player in the 2019 class.

I have made the decision and I’m excited to announce that I will be finishing my college football career at Jacksonville State University! pic.twitter.com/VH4DIRDglD — Brannon Spector (@BrannonSpector) January 10, 2024

