Former Clemson walk-on running back transfers to Ole Miss

A former Clemson running back is transferring to one of the top teams in the SEC and a National Championship contender in 2024.

Former walk-on running back Domonique Thomas is transferring to Ole Miss to continue his college football career. A team that runs the ball a ton and lost in my opinion, the best running back in college football Quinshon Judkins to the transfer portal.

Thomas originally committed to Georgia State, but that didn’t last long as he re-entered the transfer portal shortly after. He now lands in an awesome situation at Ole Miss.

Thomas finished 2023 with 116 yards and one touchdown on 18 attempts. As a Tiger, he had 25 career carries for 147 yards and one score. He’ll look to carve out a role in a new, high-powered offense.

