Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination

A former Clemson tight end has announced his new home and it is in the ACC with a familiar face to the program.

Sage Ennis took to social media to announce that he is transferring to Virginia. He joins former Clemson defensive coordinator and current Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott’s squad.

Originally committed to Florida A&M, Ennis is making a change after staff changes at A&M. Former Florida A&M head coach and former Tiger Willie Simmons has moved on to be running backs coach at Duke, leading to Ennis searching for a new team.

Playing in 41 games for the Tigers, Ennis totaled six catches for 77 yards, but stats don’t truly tell his impact. Ennis is an excellent blocker, putting together some great tape as a blocking tight end. His impact was felt in the Clemson running game. A torn ACL ended his season early after earning solid reps in the Tigers’ offense.

I’m proud to announce that I will be furthering my education and athletic career at the University of Virginia 🔷🔶 #GoHoos @Coach_TElliott @coachdeskitch pic.twitter.com/8W2t8UwNRM — Sage Ennis (@Sage_Ennis) January 8, 2024

