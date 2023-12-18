Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba announces transfer to Texas

One of the top players in the transfer portal has announced where he will be playing football next season.

Former Tigers’ star safety Andrew Mukuba has announced that he is transferring to Texas to continue his college football career. Mukuba is heading back to his hometown of Austin Texas.

Mukuba finished the 2023 season with 42 total tackles and six passes defended. In his three years at Clemson, the former four-star recruit had 142 total tackles, 15 passes defended, one interception and one sack.

In his career with the Tigers, Mukuba totaled 49 tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 1,734 snaps over 35 Clemson games (31 starts).

You know the crib is the A , I had to let it be (B) COMMITTED !!🤘🏾 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/l1dOKoCjjv — Andrew Mukuba ¹ (@Andrewmukuba2) December 18, 2023

