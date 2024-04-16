Former Clemson running back re-enters the transfer portal

After leaving the Clemson football program, another former Tiger is back in the transfer portal.

Former Clemson running back Dominique Thomas spent two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Georgia State. Thomas’ time at Georgia State has come to an end as he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce he has re-entered the transfer portal. Thomas is moving on from Georgia State.

Thomas was a walk-on running back for the Tigers and later earned a scholarship. In his Clemson career, he took 25 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. He joined Georgia State in January 2024, making it a short stop for Thomas as he looks for a new program.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire