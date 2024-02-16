Former Clemson RB Terry Allen Heading to the SC Football Hall of Fame

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that former Clemson running back Terry Allen has been named to the organization’s newest Hall of Fame class.

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) will enshrine its latest class at the 11th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 18, 2024, at the Hotel Hartness in Greenville, SC.

The Class of 2023 will be honored alongside the 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy (TBA) recipient, 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Award (TBA) recipient, and 2024 Bridge Builder Excellence Award (TBA) Finalists.

Proceeds from the event go to provide support for the Bridge Builder Excellence Award Program and the #SCTop10N2030 Movement to lead South Carolina students to the Top 10 in college and career readiness by December 31, 2030. Supporters can give to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame by sending a gift to 1 Whitsett St. Greenville, SC 29601 or go to scfootballhof.org.

Terry Allen

Terry Allen was born in Commerce, Georgia in 1968 and attended Banks County High School. He played college football for Clemson University and played on three 10-win teams under legendary Head Coach Danny Ford. His freshman year, he set a Clemson freshman record and led the ACC in rushing with 973 yards, earning ACC Rookie of the Year in 1987. During his sophomore season in 1988, he led Clemson in rushing with 1,192 yards and was the MVP of Clemson’s Citrus Bowl win. Allen left Clemson after his junior season, entered the 1990 NFL Draft, and went on to spend a decade in the pros as a running back.

Allen posted 1,000-yard seasons in 1992 and 1994, then added 1,300-yard seasons in 1995 and 1996. In 1996, Allen earned Second Team All-pro and played in the Pro Bowl. He would go on to play five more seasons, including stints with the Patriots, Saints and Ravens, and finish his career with 8,614 yards and 73 touchdowns. He was a three-time All-Pro selection, twice with the Redskins and once with the Vikings.

After his professional playing career came to a close, Allen continued to give back to the game through coaching including the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Most recently, he returned to Banks County High School in 2023 as a graduation coach, running back coach, and recruiting coordinator.

– via Press Release

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire