Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh stays in ACC

Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has announced he has transferred to Georgia Tech.

Phommachanh entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, 2021, after the Tigers defeated South Carolina the week prior.

Phommachanh committed to Clemson in 2018 as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019. In his first two seasons with the Tigers in 2019 and 2020, he played 86 combined snaps.

With Phommachanh’s departure from Clemson official, the Tigers now have Uiagalelei, five-star freshman Cade Klubnik, Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms, among others, in their quarterback room.

Clemson will not wait long to see Phommachanh, however, as the Tigers will travel to Atalanta, Georgia, on Sept. 5 in week one of the 2022 season to take on Georgia Tech.