Former Clemson quarterback shares advice for Clemson recruits

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice was a fan favorite in his time with the Tigers, delivering a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback over Syracuse in 2018, helping Clemson remain in the College Football Playoff hunt and later win the NCAA Championship.

While Brice did transfer from Clemson for opportunities elsewhere, he remains a player Clemson fans think back on fondly, but the feeling is also mutual. It is clear Brice loves Clemson, and following their win over Georgia Tech, Brice took to X to share some advice for recruits who are considering Clemson and want an opportunity to get playing time earlier in their career.

After Clemson’s freshmen class highlighted the Tigers’ win over the Yellow Jackets, Brice let everyone know what this program is about and why that should be important for recruits. Even if he’s no longer with Clemson, the former Tigers’ quarterback is backing the program and making a strong pitch for possible future Tigers.

Mhmmmmm something to think about for you high school seniors.. A lot of freshmen are on the field at Clemson = A lot of opportunity & a chance to play early. A coaching staff that is committed to the players and their development on and off the field… https://t.co/auazVGHtKO — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) November 15, 2023

