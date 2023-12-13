Former Clemson quarterback set to visit Florida State this weekend

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has reentered the transfer portal after one season at Oregon State and is set to visit an ACC rival in Florida State.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports, Uiagalelei is taking an official visit to FSU this weekend as they search for their next quarterback. Uiagalelei back in the ACC would be interesting, especially considering that this destination would arguably be the top one in the conference.

“DJ Uiagalelei is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend,” Thamel said. “The former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback is one of the top remaining quarterback targets in the NCAA transfer portal.”

Uiagalelei led the Beavers to an 8-4 record this season, throwing for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, adding 6 touchdowns on the ground. This weekend will be a huge one for FSU and the ACC.

Source: DJ Uiagalelei is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend. The former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback is one of the top remaining quarterback targets in the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire