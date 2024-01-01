Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei commits to Florida State

A former Clemson quarterback is transferring back to the ACC to play for one of the Tigers’ biggest rivals.

According to reports from Pete Thamel, former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has confirmed that he will be transferring to Florida State to continue his football career. Major news for Clemson, FSU, and the ACC: Uiagalelei makes a return to the conference and will face his former team next season.

Leading Oregon State to an 8-4 season in 2023, Uiagalelei completed 180 of 315 passes for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. During his career at Clemson, from 2020-22, he completed 515-of-861 passes (59.8 percent) for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 1,913 snaps over 36 games (28 starts).

The 2024 ACC season will be a wild one after this news.

DJ Uiagalelei tells ESPN that he has committed to Florida State. He committed to Mike Norvell in the last hour. https://t.co/UuQI13xncv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire