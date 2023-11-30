Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei reenters the transfer portal

Former Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State after starting two seasons for the Tigers, and he is now back in the transfer portal after one season with Oregon State, according to reports.

This news comes after former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith accepted the Michigan State head coaching job, so it is not incredibly surprising to see Uiagalelei depart after losing the head coach who brought him into the program. Uiagalelei led the Beavers to an 8-4 record this season, throwing for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, adding 6 touchdowns on the ground.

Uiagalelei is a huge name in the portal and one whose situation we will monitor closely.

DJ Uiagalelei is set to enter the transfer portal, per @PeteNakos_ pic.twitter.com/N1wsZ4yk3J — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire