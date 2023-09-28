Former Clemson quarterback Charlie Whitehurst shares high praise for Cade Klubnik to Dabo Swinney

Clemson dropped a heartbreaker last Saturday when they fell 31-24 in overtime against Florida State, but former Tigers’ star quarterback Charlie Whitehurst saw something excellent in the performance.

While the Tigers dropped a major opportunity here, sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik showed improvement and flashed his immense ceiling against the Seminoles. Klubnik completed 25-of-38 passing for 283 yards with a touchdown through the air and on the ground while throwing 0 interceptions. His one turnover came on a fumble that a missed blocking assignment caused.

Following the game, Swinney shared that he and Whitehurst spoke with the former Tiger and NFL veteran, sharing high praise for the young quarterback. Whitehurst sees a star in Klubnik.

“When the game was over – it was a tough, tough locker room – but I’m heading in to see the team, and Charlie Whitehurst was standing outside of my little office door there. He actually wanted to see Cade. It was the one thing he said; he was so impressed with him,” Dabo Swinney said.

“He said, ‘I’m telling you, this guy right here, Coach, we got us a great one right here, man.’ And we do, and I already knew that. He’s still maturing and developing. But he’s going to be a special one, for sure. Hate that he’s had some tough breaks go against him, but it’ll make him better. This is a great growing experience and opportunity for him, and he’s got a lot of great days ahead of him. … So, I’m proud of him, and a lot of great days ahead for that young man.”

Clemson’s got a good one in Cade Klubnik under center.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire