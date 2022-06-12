Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field.

Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game.

Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before Saturday’s game, he told Reggie Chatman Jr. of 11Alive News that participating in the FCF wasn’t an immediate decision.

“Really when I got the call, I wasn’t really sure if I was going to come in play because, at that point, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play football again. Didn’t know if I really wanted to,” said Bryant.

Before joining the FCF, Bryant played at Clemson from 2015 to 2018. In his one full season as Clemson’s starter in 2017, Bryant completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 665 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

After losing the starting job to Trevor Lawrence in 2018, he transferred to Missouri in December of that year, where he would start in 2019 for his final collegiate season.

.@KellyB125 is the Gatorade Finals MVP. What a performance from @FCFZappers QB1 pic.twitter.com/zdmJiVy2zZ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

List