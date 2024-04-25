Former Clemson QB transfers to Appalachian State; showdown with Tigers looming?

Is a showdown between the Tigers and a former Clemson quarterback looming?

Billy Wiles, who spent two seasons in Dabo Swinney’s program after joining Clemson as a walk-on out of Stone Bridge (Va.) High School in 2021, transferred to Southern Miss after the 2022 season.

Wiles was the starting quarterback through the Golden Eagles’ first 10 games a season ago. After a seven-game losing streak that saw Wiles become part of a quarterback controversy, Wiles did not start either of USM’s final two games against Mississippi State and Troy.

He finished the season 162-of-301 with 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Southern Miss finished 3-9.

Now, Wiles is on the move again. After entering the transfer portal on April 12, Wiles took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday to announce that he would be staying in the Sun Belt Conference and joining Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers travel to Death Valley in Week 2 (September 7) to face Clemson. Wiles last took the field at Memorial Stadium in 2021 when he made 11 snaps under center against UConn — his only appearance in a Clemson uniform.

