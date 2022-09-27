Former Clemson QB compared to Hall of Famer after dominant Week 3 performance

Abigail Angalet
·2 min read

Former Clemson quarterback and National Champion Trevor Lawrence is drawing some impressive comparisons following a huge performance on Sunday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Though the Jaguars were coming off of a 1-1 start through their first two weeks of play, Lawrence finally had his breakout performance at the helm for Jacksonville. The former Heisman finalist and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft completed 28-of-39 passes (roughly 72%) for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags 38-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Following his performance, Lawrence has been drawing comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. In his second year in the Pros (1999), Manning went 0-9 in his first nine roads games with the Indianapolis Colts while later winning his tenth road game against the Chargers in Week 3… sound familiar?

Manning and Lawrence seemingly have reached eerily similar feats, just but 23 years apart, and only time will tell if the former Clemson quarterback will be able to reach a similar level of success on the field as Manning did in his 18 seasons in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

