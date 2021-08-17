Former Clemson QB beats out former Gamecock as Northwestern starter

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is the new starter at Northwestern.

The senior won the position during fall camp over a QB group that included Ryan Hilinski, who transferred in from the University of South Carolina in December.

The Wildcats confirmed the news on their Twitter page.

Johnson left Clemson during the summer of 2018 following a freshman season where he threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns behind Kelly Bryant, who also transferred in 2018.

The former five-star recruit sat out his sophomore season at Northwestern due to transfer rules, then appeared in six games with five starts during his junior campaign for the Wildcats. During that time, he recorded 432 yards and a score while rushing for 64 yards and a TD.

Hilinski, who transferred to Northwestern in January, started most of South Carolina’s games as a true freshman in 2019. He saw limited action in 2020 for the Gamecocks.