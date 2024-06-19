Former Clemson pitcher makes first start of 2024 for MLB’s Cincinnati Reds

Former Clemson pitcher Carson Spiers is back on the big league roster for the Cincinnati Reds and recently made his first major league start of 2024.

Spiers pitched six innings in the Reds’ 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday. He threw 104 pitches (74 strikes) and allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out five batters and issuing one walk.

Spiers, who pitched for Clemson from 2017-2020, allowed all four runs in the first two innings but settled down to toss four scoreless frames to close out his night against Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes.

It was only the third start for Spiers in his young MLB career. He started two games for the Reds in his rookie season in 2023, logging 13 innings in four appearances and finishing with a 6.92 ERA.

Spiers is currently in his third stint with the big league club this season after splitting time between Cincinnati and the Louisville Bats, the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate in the International League.

The 26-year-old right-hander has made nine appearances (eight starts) for the Bats this season, going 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA. He had 49 strikeouts to 15 walks in 46 2/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .197 average before his most recent call-up.

Back on May 26, Spiers tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to help the Reds sweep the first place Los Angeles Dodgers. He struck out MLB stars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in the Reds’ 4-1 victory over the Dodgers at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

RELATED: Watch as former Clemson pitcher strikes out Shohei Ohtani

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and commentary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire