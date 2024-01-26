Former Clemson offensive coordinator hired by Texas State

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris has a new job in college football.

According to reports, Texas State is expected to hire Morris as their new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator. Morris is once again moving on from the Tigers after spending the last season as “special assistant.”

Morris was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before becoming the head coach of SMU and later Arkansas. However, in his time with the Tigers, he built a strong relationship with Swinney beyond just coaching. They built a strong bond as neighbors for multiple years before Morris departed for a head coaching job, which led to his return to Clemson last season.

The 55-year-old coach will look to make a huge impact with his new team.

