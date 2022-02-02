Former Clemson lineman joins Tigers football coaching staff
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin has joined the Tigers as an assistant coach.
Austin will coach the offensive line, replacing Robbie Caldwell, who has moved to an off-the-field position.
Austin has signed a two-year contract worth $450,000 a season. Austin's hiring was approved Wednesday by the school's board of trustees. He had been an offensive analyst for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Austin played at Clemson from 2005-2009 and was twice named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.
He began coaching as a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2015. In 2019, Austin became offensive line coach at Georgia State for two seasons before returning to the Tigers staff last year.
Caldwell, a former Vanderbilt head coach, had his new position as director of player development and high school relations approved by the trustees.
