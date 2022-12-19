Former Clemson linebacker set to transfer to Colorado, play for Deion Sanders

A former Clemson player just announced a flashy new destination.

Reserve linebacker LaVonta Bentley is transferring to Colorado to play for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, he announced Monday morning on his Twitter account.

Colorado hired Sanders, the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback who formerly coached the HBCU Jackson State, to be its next coach earlier this month.

Bentley, Clemson’s backup WILL linebacker behind star Barrett Carter, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He’d appeared in all 13 games for Clemson this season and had 20 tackles and a sack.

A redshirt junior and former four-star recruit, Bentley had his most productive season in 2021 when he made two starts and had 30 tackles, including a career-high 13 tackles in place of Baylon Spector against Georgia Tech.

Bentley appeared in 40 career games for the Tigers and will have immediate eligibility at Colorado.