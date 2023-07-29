Former Clemson LB announces SEC transfer destination

A former Clemson linebacker has announced his transfer destination.

TJ Dudley took to Twitter Friday evening to announce he has committed to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin in the SEC.

Dudley spent his true freshman season with the Tigers before being dismissed from the team last week for violating team rules.

It’s unclear which rule or rules Dudley violated, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney briefly commented on his dismissal at ACC media day on Thursday.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules, and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

Coming out of high school just over one year ago, Dudley was a four-star recruit and the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Montgomery, Alabama, native was the eighth-highest-ranked recruit in the Tigers’ 2022 class.

With Dudley’s dismissal, Clemson lost depth in the linebacker room beyond Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire