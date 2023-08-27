Former Clemson kicker released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL teams are making their cuts as they approach the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, with a former Clemson kicker being released by his NFL team on Sunday.

One of Clemson’s all-time great kickers, B.T. Potter, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after going two for three field-goal attempts and hitting all three of his extra-point attempts. The undrafted free agent will look for a new opportunity and has a chance to join the Steelers practice squad.

During his five-year Clemson career (2018-22), Potter hit 73-of-97 of field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent). He concluded his time as a Tiger holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 of his career), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine).

