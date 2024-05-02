Former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey announces transfer to Georgia

Another former Clemson player has announced his transfer destination.

After two seasons with the Tigers, forward RJ Godfrey announced his transfer to Georgia. A familiar place for Godfrey, his father Randall Godfrey, played football at Georgia before a lengthy NFL career.

During his sophomore season, Godfrey averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. His impact was truly felt on the defensive end.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play basketball at Clemson University,” Godfrey said. “The past two years have been an incredible experience in which I was able to fulfill one of my lifelong dreams of playing basketball for this prestigious university.

“Thank you to Coach Brownell and staff that have poured into me and developed me during my time at Clemson. I will forever cherish the relationships God blessed me to have with my Clemson teammates.

“Clemson fans are the best! It’s been an honor to perform in Littlejohn Coliseum. I will never forget our March Madness run to the Elite Eight. Thank you Clemson University!”

