Former Clemson football wide receiver Beaux Collins lands at Notre Dame

Former Clemson football wide receiver Beaux Collins has committed to Notre Dame.

Collins entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Collins, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was the Tigers’ third-leading receiver this season with 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

He left the North Carolina game early on Nov. 18 after suffering a plantar fascia tear and did not play again for the Tigers, finishing his career with 27 starts in 32 games.

A product of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California, where he was a four-star recruit and a teammate of former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Collins played in two games against the Fighting Irish while he was at Clemson, totaling five receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns.

Collins, who committed on his 18th birthday to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, suffered several injuries during his time at Clemson, but still was able to amass career numbers of 91 receptions, 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Tigers were 11-0 in games in which he caught a touchdown pass.

“I like that stat, man,” Collins said. “It makes me feel really good.”

Collins is one of eight Clemson players to enter the portal since the regular season eneded.

Cornerback Toriano Pride is transferring to Missouri, but the Tigers' remaining six players in the portal remain uncommitted.

