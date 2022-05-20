Former Clemson defense listed as one of ‘scariest’ in college football since 2000

The Clemson football program has produced some of the best college football defenses we’ve seen over the past couple of decades, with one defense being the scariest.

Pro Football Network recently published a list of what they see as the scariest defenses in college football since the year 2000, with the 2018 Clemson defense making the list of outstanding defenses.

The 2018 Clemson football team completed a perfect 15-0 season, resulting in a 44-16 win in the national championship against one of the best Alabama football teams they’ve ever had, which produced over 47 future NFL players from their roster. This Tigers’ defense is one of the best of all time, and they’ve got the history to prove it.

Here is what PFN’s James Fragoza had to say about the powerhouse 2018 Clemson defense.

Clemson Tigers – 2018 Record: 15-0 | Yards Allowed/Game: 294.7 (4th) | Points Allowed/Game: 13.6 (1st) | Drafted Players: 8 | Shutouts: 0 | Award Winners: Clelin Ferrell (Ted Hendricks), Isaiah Simmons (Butkus) The Power Rangers were in full force in 2018. Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence made life hell for opposing backfields. While they were tormenting offenses up front, Isaiah Simmons, Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell, and K’Von Wallace were enforcing a no-fly zone. They may not have pitched a shutout, but they allowed over 20 points (four) fewer times than they allowed less than 10 (seven). Need some more numbers to tickle your fancy? Clemson allowed a 53.4 completion rate (10th lowest) and a 27.9 third-down conversion rate (fifth). Offenses struggled to move the ball down the field. The Tigers took care of business in the playoffs as well, trouncing Notre Dame 30-3 in the semifinal, and unseating Alabama 44-16 in the national championship.

