Former Clemson defender released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL cuts continue as teams prepare for Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline, with a former Tiger being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The Steelers released former Clemson safety and current NFL linebacker Tanner Muse. Over the weekend, the Steelers also parted ways with kicker B.T. Potter.

Must spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in 16 games mainly as a special teams player. In his NFL career, Muse has played in 23 career regular-season games with one start and has 20 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass defended.

Muse was a great player for Clemson, winning two national championships with the program. In his career at Clemson, Muse recorded 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts).

There is a chance another NFL team takes a shot at him.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire