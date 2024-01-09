Former Clemson coach retiring from football after final stint with Alabama

After a long run as a coach, a former Clemson coach is retiring.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, former Clemson defensive coordinator and, most recently, Alabama DC Kevin Steele is retiring from coaching. After four decades of coaching, the 65-year-old is hanging it up following a successful career.

Steele was with the Tigers for three years from 2009-2011. A DC for 12 years, Steele spent time with programs such as Clemson, Alabama, and Miami; he has also been the defensive coordinator at LSU and Auburn. He was most recently DC at Alabama, his third stint with the program. He joined the Crimson Tide again after being the defensive coordinator at Miami in 2022.

Veteran DC Kevin Steele, who just completed his third different stint at @AlabamaFTBL under Nick Saban, plans to retire from coaching, sources tell ESPN. Steele, who turns 66 in March, has spent 40 years in coaching, 12 as a DC, and was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2017. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire