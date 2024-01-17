Former Clemson coach lands defensive coordinator position at UCF

Another former Clemson coach has landed a new job in college football.

Former Clemson defensive analyst Ted Roof has been named the new defensive coordinator for UCF football. Roof lands with a good program coming off a solid first year in the Big 12.

Roof spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners and Roof parted ways in early January, with UCF taking advantage of the opportunity to land a veteran defensive coach.

Prior to his time at Oklahoma, Roof was on Clemson’s staff in 2021 as a defensive analyst. Former Clemson coaches continue to land jobs across the country.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire