Former Clemson center PJ Hall wants to prove himself as a consistent shooter

After an inconsistent year shooting the ball, former Clemson center PJ Hall is looking to prove himself from beyond the arc in workouts ahead of the 2024 NBA draft.

Hall was named to the All-ACC first team after averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on 48.8% shooting from the field in 36 games. He was one of nine players in the country to average at least 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block.

The 6-foot-10 senior shot 31.5% from 3-point range, down from a career-high 39.8% the previous year. He started the season off hot, shooting 39.6% in November and December, but struggled in January after converting just 18.9% (7-of-37).

He wants his shooting to return to his junior-year form.

It took a dip this past year. (I) had a bad shooting stretch in the middle of the year, and picked it up to get back over 30(%) after my junior year shooting it 40%. I’m trying to get it back up and prove I’m a good shooter and consistent. My mechanics and shot are feeling great right now.

Hall is considered a potential second-round pick. He projects to step in at the next level and provide scoring and rebounding, given his mobility and athleticism. He has worked to extend his range after finding great success in the paint.

The 22-year-old tested the predraft process last year and emerged as one of the top performers at the G League Elite Camp and draft combine. He skipped the scrimmages this year but performed well in the athletic testing after recording a 39 1/2-inch max vertical.

Hall worked out with the Golden State Warriors on Friday and will have additional visits scheduled before the draft on June 26-27. He is enjoying the process and is eager to continue proving himself.

“The thing I enjoy the most is kind of seeing how different teams operate,” Hall said. “The different kind of things they put you through and different kind of guys they want to see (with) certain kinds of matchups and stuff that’ll fit their system.”

