Former Cincinnati TE Chamon Metayer commits to Coach Prime’s Buffs

You were wrong if you thought that the Colorado Buffaloes were finished scoring commitments on an NFL Sunday. Only a few hours after Colorado secured a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Dre’lon Miller, transfer portal tight end Chamon Metayer gave his pledge to head coach Deion Sanders.

The Miami native comes to Boulder following three years with the Cincinnati Bearcats. This past season, he hauled in 23 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buffaloes needed a big body to take up the middle of the field after Michael Harrison entered the transfer portal, and Metayer certainly fits that bill. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Metayer brings some needed size to Colorado’s offense.

Metayer should also represent another valuable red-zone weapon for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

