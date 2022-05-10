Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill discusses his relationship with Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world by parting ways with All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill almost two months ago. The trade with the Miami Dolphins signified the ending of an incredible six-year tenure with the franchise that resulted in a 2020 Super Bowl championship.

The receiver made an appearance on the season six premiere of “Cold As Balls” from LOL Network, created and hosted by actor/comedian Kevin Hart. This episode was clearly recorded prior to Hill’s trade from Kansas City, with Hill and Hart touching on various topics such as the Chiefs’ divisional round comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills last year and his relationship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I feel like me and Pat (Patrick Mahomes) got a great relationship off the field,” Hill said. “I can always look at him as a brother. No matter what I know, I can always call him and count on him for anything.”

Hill also referred to Mahomes as being from the south, explaining that he possesses a team-first personality influencing his unselfish behavior on the field.

“Whoever Pat (Mahomes) wants to get the ball to, I’m down for it,” Hill said. “I’m just here for the team.”

Hill would credit his former coaching staff for their game plan to help get him open during games. With the constant double teams and safety help in 2021, Hill admitted it was a challenge.

“It’s like frustrating sometimes, because when you’re going against your guy, you got a safety over the top, and you got the linebacker on the inside. It’s like, ‘Man, how are we gonna scheme me open?’ Andy Reid, Eric Bienemy, those guys are so great,” Hill said. “You know, they spend countless hours drawing up plays for myself, you know, being able to get the ball.”

Hart would ask Hill about the mindset of the offense during the infamous 13-second drive to tie the divisional-round game against the Bills last season. Hill explained that the play was a variation of a play the team ran against the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

“Pat, (Travis) Kelce, and coach Reid we got a special play that we did against the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago,” Hill said. “It’s called ‘Hill Mary.’ Kelce was just telling me, ‘Hey look follow behind my big body, and I got you.’ Next thing you know, we lined up the kicker field to tie the game.”

Hill’s Chiefs career brought on many unforgettable memories and moments that will be tough to replace.

New episodes of Cold As Balls will air each Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold As Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

