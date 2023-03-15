Former Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster pens thank you to Kansas City

After just one season with the Kansas City Chiefs, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is moving on to join another AFC team. Smith-Schuster agreed to a three-year contract with the New England Patriots on Wednesday. The 26-year-old receiver announced his next chapter on Twitter, following it up with a message thanking Kansas City after having one of the most exciting, successful and unforgettable seasons of his NFL career.

Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me. 🙏🏾 💍 pic.twitter.com/12mkvb2qMm — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

Smith-Schuster will finish his Chiefs career having started 14 regular season games with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. In the postseason, he started two games, recording 10 receptions for 89 yards, with most of that production coming in Super Bowl LVII. He’ll leave Kansas City a champion and a key component of their offense during the 2022 NFL season.

