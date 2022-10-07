Former Chiefs WR Albert Wilson to sign with Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs reunited with one of their former wide receivers earlier this week and now their Week 5 opponents are adding one of their former receivers as well.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Chiefs WR Albert Wilson plans to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson kicked off his career in Kansas City, signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State in 2014. He left the team as a free agent in 2018, signing with the Miami Dolphins, where he’d spend the next three seasons of his career. He most recently spent a brief stay with the Minnesota Vikings.

Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson, per sources. Wilson’s signing was confirmed by his agents, @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2022

Las Vegas hosted Wilson on a tryout earlier this week.

Hopefully, the Raiders aren’t expecting any intel from Wilson seeing has it has been over four years since he was last with the Chiefs. He should provide the silver and black with some essential depth at the receiver position, which they were lacking when Hunter Renfrow was out with a concussion.

