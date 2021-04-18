Former Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas dies at 82

Longtime Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas died on April 17 at the age of 82.

The Jackson County Democratic Party announced Arbanas’ death. Arbanas served in the Jackson County Legislature for more than 40 years after retiring from football.

Arbanas was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the 1961 NFL Draft, but opted to sign with the Dallas Texans after going in the seventh round of the AFL Draft. They moved to Kansas City the next season and Arbanas remained with the team through the 1970 season. He had 198 catches for 3,101 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Arbanas was part of the Super Bowl IV champions during that run and was a three-time AFL champ. He was named to the AFL’s All-Time team and is in the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

We send our condolences to his family and loved ones on their loss.

