Former Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones signs with Washington

Another former Kansas City Chiefs tight end has wound up with the Washington Football Team this offseason.

Earlier in May, Washington added former Chiefs TE Deon Yelder to the mix. Now, they’ve added former Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones creating quite the deep and competitive room that includes standout Logan Thomas, rookie John Bates and International Pathway player Sammis Reyes.

Seals-Jones, 26, enters his fifth year in the NFL after joining the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He made a stop in Cleveland in 2019 before joining the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Veteran TE Ricky Seals-Jones signed with the WFT, per source. Washington’s TE room now includes Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemmingway, John Bates, Deon Yelder, Tyrone Swoopes, Sammis Reyes and Seals-Jones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2021

Seals-Jones’ story with Kansas City was a curious one. Many thought he’d be utilized as a red zone threat after his 2019 campaign with the Browns. He made the 53-man roster outright, but spent 16 weeks taking up a spot on the roster and was a healthy scratch most weeks. He only saw snaps in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills and Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was targeted once during those two games and didn’t make the catch.

The Chiefs still have a number of players who were on the 2020 team available as free agents. That list of players includes Alex Okafor, Bashaud Breeland, Le’Veon Bell, Mike Pennel, Daniel Kilgore and Stefen Wisniewski.

