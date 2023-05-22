Former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has already had enough of cynical Browns fans

Pete Grathoff
Safety Juan Thornhill signed a three-year free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns in March. In his short time in Cleveland, Thornhill already has had his fill of pessimistic Browns fans.

Thornhill tweeted this last week: “If y’all can’t tell I’m tired of the negativity and I’ve only been here for 3 weeks. We will Win this year.”

To be fair to Browns fans, the franchise has won only one playoff game in the last 25 years and made the postseason twice in that span.

That playoff victory came in the 2020 season, but the Browns followed it up with consecutive losing seasons.

So when Thornhill tweeted: “If you aren’t all the way In with us this year then (peace emoji),” there were skeptics.

Sports talk show host Adam Gerstenhaber took issue with Thornhill’s comments.

“This idea that people are overly negative, the team has sucked forever,” Gerstenhaber said on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.” “When the team loses year after year after year, how do you expect people to be positive? ...

“Juan Thornhill’s been here 2 seconds. We’ve been told by a million players and a million coaches that what happened before here doesn’t matter. Well, it matters to the people here, OK?”

The good news for Thornhill is his message of hope generated a lot of positive comments from Browns fans.

Here are a few of those responses.