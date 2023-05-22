Former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has already had enough of cynical Browns fans

Safety Juan Thornhill signed a three-year free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns in March. In his short time in Cleveland, Thornhill already has had his fill of pessimistic Browns fans.

Thornhill tweeted this last week: “If y’all can’t tell I’m tired of the negativity and I’ve only been here for 3 weeks. We will Win this year.”

To be fair to Browns fans, the franchise has won only one playoff game in the last 25 years and made the postseason twice in that span.

That playoff victory came in the 2020 season, but the Browns followed it up with consecutive losing seasons.

So when Thornhill tweeted: “If you aren’t all the way In with us this year then (peace emoji),” there were skeptics.

We definitely appreciate your enthusiasm. A tip to understand US. WE have been "all the way in" with you guys since 1999, and WE have been crushed EVERY time. Hundreds of guys like you have come here to change things, and didn't. WE like YOU, but you gotta prove it to US. — cleverhandle (@workerdrone9118) May 17, 2023

We’re always in, it’s just been a one sided abusive relationship since 1999 — Tanka Jahari (@C_Rocco13) May 17, 2023

Fans in Cleveland always live up to their end of the bargain, just saying — ApexDawg (@ApexDawgNC) May 17, 2023

And the fans tired of losing. Every year somebody come in and talk our ear off and the browns end up in last place. Change the narrative ON THE FIELD ️️️ https://t.co/2W2ii2fq7b — SUPER BOOWWLL SUPPPERR BRRROOOWWWNNNS (@supportunion19) May 17, 2023

I don’t understand.. sorry — The Chosen Juan‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) May 17, 2023

Sports talk show host Adam Gerstenhaber took issue with Thornhill’s comments.

“This idea that people are overly negative, the team has sucked forever,” Gerstenhaber said on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.” “When the team loses year after year after year, how do you expect people to be positive? ...

“Juan Thornhill’s been here 2 seconds. We’ve been told by a million players and a million coaches that what happened before here doesn’t matter. Well, it matters to the people here, OK?”

The good news for Thornhill is his message of hope generated a lot of positive comments from Browns fans.

Here are a few of those responses.

Just wait until opening day!! You’ll feel the love and energy from us!! This town is hungry as hell for winning!! This year feels different! Positive changes have been made which include bringing you here!! I know I can speak for others!! We are ready — Jen (@jcs0910) May 17, 2023

Bro how do you have me fired up for Browns football at 11 PM on a Tuesday in May? — Kyle Benner (@DanglingScott) May 17, 2023

Gone be a special year !! Can’t wait to watch y’all go at it — CJ (@cjmayle23) May 17, 2023

I’m here for all the positivity that Juan is speaking! #DawgPound https://t.co/h8A8IxpQAZ — David Kahoun (@DavidKahoun24) May 17, 2023

Don’t listen to the haters!! We are behind you!! #GoBrowns See you week 1!! https://t.co/V3kpHwwmng — Dave (@neighbor_david) May 17, 2023