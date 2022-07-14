Former Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz officially retires from NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz is hanging up his cleats for good and officially calling it a career after nine seasons in the league.

Schwartz took to social media on Thursday to formally announce his retirement from the league. He was released by Kansas City in March of 2021 following a significant back injury during the 2020 NFL season. The injury seems to have a lot to do with his retirement, but Schwartz has also come to peace with the time he spent in the league.

“I’m officially retiring from the NFL. It’s been almost two years since I injury my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it may never go away. “I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled. Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career. My 7,894 consecutive snap streak and 4 All-Pro nominates are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations. I’ve met so many great people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime. Football was a big part of my life and always will be. But I never defined myself as only a football player.”

You can read his full announcement below:

A former second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Brown out of Cal in 2012, Schwartz played four seasons in Cleveland before opting for free agency. He signed a multi-year contract with the Chiefs in 2016, proving some new protection for then-Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the right side of the offensive line. Schwartz started 70 games in five seasons in Kansas City, protecting both Smith and Patrick Mahomes.

Schwartz was a big part of the Super Bowl LIV team, blocking against a stout San Francisco 49ers pass-rush. His five years with the Chiefs set a new standard for excellence on the offensive line that has impacted the trajectory of the current players on the team and will be felt long after his retirement.