Former Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin signing with Giants to play tight end

Tim Tebow isn’t the only former NFL player revitalizing his career with a switch to the tight end position.

After a tryout at the tight end position at New York Giants rookie minicamp this weekend, former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin is signing a contract with the team according to numerous reports. Benjamin last played in the NFL with the Chiefs in 2018 as a receiver, appearing in just three games and catching two targets for 26 yards.

A first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, Benjamin will rejoin general manager Dave Gettleman with the Giants. In 61 game appearances during his career between the Panthers, Bills and Chiefs, Benjamin caught 209 passes for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The #Giants are signing former first-round WR, now TE, Kelvin Benjamin, source said. A potential comeback story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2021

Benjamin hasn’t played in the league since that 2018 season with Kansas City, but he’s only 30 years old, so this could be a unique opportunity to get a few more years in the league. He always had the size of a tight end at 6-5 and 250 pounds, but during his NFL career, he was always utilized as a receiver.

The Giants are fairly deep at the tight end position, with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph leading the way. Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo will be Benjamin’s direct competition when it comes to making the 53-man roster in New York.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are working on their own WR-to-TE transition, with reports of Jody Fortson making the switch and coaching up Noah Gray during rookie minicamp.

