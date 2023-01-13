Update on former Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis’ recovery after swimming accident

Former Kansas City Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis is showing signs of improvement after he was airlifted to a hospital and placed on a ventilator following a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida earlier this month. According to reports, the former NFL player dived into the ocean to save his children, who were unharmed in the incident thanks to Hillis’ heroics.

As of Jan. 8, Hillis was said to be battling issues with both his lungs and kidneys. Angela Cole, Hillis’ girlfriend, shared a positive update on Instagram on Thursday:

“A hero. ❤️ So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day. ❤️🙏🏻”

Hillis, 36, spent the 2012 NFL season playing for the Chiefs, in what was one of the bleakest seasons in franchise history. He appeared in 13 games, starting two in relief of RB Jamaal Charles. He had 85 carries for 309 yards and a touchdown, also catching 10 passes for 62 yards. Hillis played in the NFL from 2008-14 spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and New York Giants as well.

