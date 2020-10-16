Former Chiefs RB Mike Weber auctioning Super Bowl ring

Mike Weber was a Kansas City Chiefs running back for a minute in their Super Bowl season. He has since been detached from the team and doesn’t seem too attached to anything about the championship.

He was signed to the practice squad Jan. 8 He re-signed with the Chiefs on Feb. 5 and was waived in May after the team drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round and signed free agent DeAndre Washington.

The former Ohio State star is putting his Super Bowl ring up for auction not long after he and his teammates received it.

Per Goldinauctions.com:

Manufactured by Jostens, this exquisite 10 karat gold ring was presented to running back Mike Weber, who was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad in January of 2020 after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. This ring features a top that pays tribute to the legacy to the “Chiefs Kingdom” with 60 diamonds set inside a stunning arrowhead-shaped adornment. Intricately placed within the yellow gold interlocking “KC” logo are 16 custom-cut rubies representing the franchise’s 10 AFC West division titles combined with six playoff appearances under Head Coach Andy Reid. There 50 diamonds that surround the rubies and logo which was for the 50 years between Super Bowl victories. The perimeter of the ring top has 122 diamonds for 100 NFL seasons and the 22 playoffs in Chiefs’ history. There are two marquise diamonds that represent the Chiefs two Super Bowl victories and four baguette rubies on the top and bottom ring edges that symbolize four strait AFC West titles from 2016-2019. “WORLD” and “CHAMPIONS” surround the edge is raised relief.

The starting bid was $35,000 and it is now up to $65,000.