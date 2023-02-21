Former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy predicts Eric Bieniemy will fail in Washington

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

Former Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy predicts that Eric Bieniemy will fail as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach with the Washington Commanders.

McCoy spent the bulk of the 2019 season in Kansas City and has declared himself an expert in all things Bieniemy. He’s gone on record, criticizing the former Chiefs offensive coordinator for his coaching style. Andy Reid and Travis Kelce disputed those claims from McCoy. Now, Shady is doubling down on his criticism of Bieniemy.

Appearing on FOX’s Speak For Yourself with Emmanuel Acho, McCoy revealed his thoughts on Bieniemy’s latest endeavor in Washington.

“I hope he doesn’t (fail), but I think he will,” McCoy said. “What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator? See the problem is, a lot of these people who go on social media, ‘Oh, he should be the guy for the job.’ They haven’t played there, they’re not in the locker room. They’ve not been in the rooms where he’s coaching. He has nothing to do with the passing game at all. The plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid. When you’re talking about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good (head coach). I can tell you what Andy Reid or Doug Pederson, but when I ask about Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good?

“When we watch the film of practices and we correct the WRs, the RBs, the QBs, he doesn’t talk in there, Andy Reid talks in there. He may say things to the running backs because he’s an ex-running backs coach. I get that. But he has no real responsibility. Now you go from the Chiefs where you can hide behind Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Now, you can go to Washington where you’ve got to call plays, you’ve got to run the meetings, you’ve got to run the installs.”

McCoy hasn’t been in the locker room for a while, but let’s indulge his question. Here are just a few examples of what makes Bieniemy a good offensive coordinator.

Let’s start with Super Bowl LVII, Chad Henne credited Bieniemy with finding the play “Corn Dog” which the Chiefs used to score not once, but twice in Super Bowl LVII. Maybe he didn’t have as much input in play-calling and design as he would if Reid were a defensive head coach, but he certainly plays a role.

“The other issue I have with him,” McCoy said. “One of the things that makes Andy Reid so great. . . adapting to the players. My first practice, I couldn’t believe it. He dog cussing the players and not just the regular players, (Travis) Kelce (and) other players.”

Let’s take the play design and play-calling aspect out of it. Apparently, Bieniemy doesn’t do that according to McCoy. One thing that Bieniemy brings to the table is exceptional leadership, whether he’s got a dirty mouth at practice or not. It’s so prevalent in the Chiefs’ locker room that players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have adopted some of the phrases you’ll hear in his press conferences over the years. Arrowhead Pride’s Rocky Magaña found some recent examples from the Super Bowl:

In his pregame speech to the team, Mahomes quoted Eric Bieniemy, “We have to find a way to drag our asses across the finish line!“ On his post SB pod, Kelce used an EB quote when stating what kept them going, “We just had to strain for every moment of every play, to keep going.” — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) February 18, 2023

Maybe McCoy isn’t the authority that he thinks he is regarding Bieniemy. In fact, some of his former teammates are suggesting as much.

Man you fucked up with it. https://t.co/r6SOTfFpre — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 21, 2023

