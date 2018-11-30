Former Chiefs RB Larry Johnson blasts Kareem Hunt: 'I was a perfect example of what not to do'

Former Chiefs running back Larry Johnson voiced his displeasure on Twitter with Kareem Hunt on Friday afternoon, shortly after video surfaced of Hunt assaulting a woman in a hotel hallway. (Getty)

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, like many in the sports world, took to Twitter after video surfaced of Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a 19-year-old woman in a hotel hallway on Friday.

In the video released by TMZ, Hunt can be seen in an altercation with the woman at a Cleveland hotel earlier this year where he shoved and kicked her. Hunt was questioned by police at the time, but was not arrested. The event was reported by media at the time, however the tape was just released on Friday.

Johnson, who was accused of similar violence multiple times throughout his NFL career, spoke to Hunt through Twitter following the incident.

“I thought I made my mistakes painfully clear!” Johnson tweeted. “I thought I was a perfect example of what NOT to do! I thought by speaking aloud about my pitfalls that players after me could see these situations before they’d happen. REALLY F—ING UPSET KAREEM…”

Johnson was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery in 2003 for waving a gun during an argument with a former girlfriend. Those charges were dropped. Two years later, he was accused of shoving a woman to the ground in a Kansas City bar. Those charges were also dropped.

Johnson — who retired in 2011 after nine seasons in the NFL — has repeatedly apologized for his actions in recent years.

“It was going to take a lot of time and soul-searching and me owning up to the problems I caused in [Kansas City],” Johnson told the Kansas City Star in August. “That was one thing: I wanted to get back in the good graces. Not because I had to, but because I wanted to. I missed the purity of hanging out with kids, signing autographs. You like seeing people happy.”

Hunt is in his second season with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has rushed for 824 yards on 181 carries and scored 14 total touchdowns so far this season.

Hunt was sent home from the Chiefs team facility after the video surfaced on Friday. The NFL and the Chiefs have yet to speak publicly about the incident.

