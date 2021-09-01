Former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson signing to Buccaneers’ practice squad

A former sixth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs has found a new home.

As first reported by KC Star reporter Sam McDowell, former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson intends to sign to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. This report was later confirmed by Fox 4’s Harold Kuntz. Thompson, of course, was among the Chiefs players waived during final roster cuts on Tuesday.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Utah State in 2019, Thompson entered the league with high expectations. He has appeared in just 26 career games with the Chiefs since he was drafted, including a single start. That start came in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers and by all accounts, he looked much improved from his rookie season.

Despite the clear improvements made and injuries at the running back position in the postseason, Thompson played just three offensive snaps against the Bills in the AFC title game. He wasn’t even active for Super Bowl LV.

This offseason, Thompson was one of the hardest-working players in Kansas City. Even though he started training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he stayed working and hit the ground running. He was spotted early to every practice and often stayed late to run hills and get extra work in. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for Thompson in Kansas City, but it did earn him an opportunity with another team.

Thompson amassed 64 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns, plus 16 catches for 108 yards and a score during his career in Kansas City. He’ll continue on with the reigning Super Bowl champions in Tampa, with a possibility of later being elevated to their 53-man roster.

