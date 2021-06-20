Former Chiefs QB Tyler Palko arrested for DUI

A former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has found himself in trouble with the law.

Former Chiefs QB Tyler Palso was arrested early Sunday morning in Johnson County, Kansas. The 37-year old was arrested for suspected driving under the influence, according to Johnson County Detention Bureau. He posted bail later that morning with no further details of his arrest.

Palko had his only two statistical NFL seasons with the Chiefs, spending both 2010 and 2011 with the team after going undrafted in 2007. In 2007, Palko signed with the New Orleans Saints serving primarily as a practice squad player before similar stops with the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former University of Pittsburgh Panther saw his top NFL season with the Chiefs in 2011, starting four of his six games played. He threw 80 passes for nearly 800 yards and two touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He only won a single game out of his four games started in Kansas City.

The veteran quarterback was released by the team following the 2011 season that saw the Chiefs finish 7-9. Head coach Todd Haley was fired in favor of interim coach Romeo Crennel that year. Palko hasn’t been in the league since his brief stint in Kansas City.

