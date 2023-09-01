Former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele signs practice squad contract with the Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs surprised many fans who expected to see Shane Buechele remain with the team after the roster was trimmed to 53 on Tuesday. A decision that opened the quarterback to the other 31 teams in the league for an opportunity.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Buechele has signed a practice squad contract with the Buffalo Bills. The deal was announced a day after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach wished Buechele well after deciding to keep Chris Oladokun as the team’s third-string quarterback. Buechele played well through the first two preseason games but fell flat in the finale against the Cleveland Browns, highlighted by two interceptions as the starter.

Former Chiefs’ QB Shane Buechele is signing today to the Bills’ practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

The Chiefs coaching staff decided to move forward with a seasoned veteran in Blaine Gabbert, who played exceptionally well throughout the preseason games. Buechele gets a fresh start in Buffalo on their practice squad as the Chiefs turn the page and prepare for the beginning of a new season next week.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire