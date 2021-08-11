Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith joining ESPN in analyst role

Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith has decided on a path for his future, and no, it isn’t a job in coaching. According to a recent report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Smith will be joining ESPN as an analyst.

Smith, 31, announced his retirement from the NFL back in April after being released by the Washington Football Team. The veteran quarterback made the most improbable comeback in 2020, returning to start in the NFL after nearly losing his leg due to a serious leg injury suffered in 2018.

Smith was the starting quarterback for Kansas City from 2013-2017, helping to bring the Chiefs organization up to a new standard of play. He is still credited with helping in Patrick Mahomes’ development during his rookie season.

Marchand has been on the pulse of Smith’s next step from the get-go, reporting interviews with FOX and CBS for analyst roles, as well as discussions with NFL Network and ESPN. Now, Smith has settled on his future, taking a shot in the broadcasting world with the new position at ESPN. According to Marchand, Smith will appear on shows such as “Monday Night NFL Countdown.” He will also participate in other ESPN pregame, postgame and weekly shows as an analyst.

Chiefs fans will be disappointed to know that Smith isn’t getting into coaching. If he ever does have a change in heart, Andy Reid called first dibs on him following his retirement.

