Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith announces retirement from NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith has announced his retirement from the NFL, posting a retirement video on Instagram. Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith has announced his retirement from the NFL, posting a retirement video on Instagram. Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith has announced his retirement from the NFL, posting a retirement video on Instagram. A former No. 1 overall draft pick by the 49ers in 2005, Smith first joined the Chiefs in 2013 via trade. A former No. 1 overall draft pick by the 49ers in 2005, Smith first joined the Chiefs in 2013 via trade. A former No.